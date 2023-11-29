2 men shot and killed inside car in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed inside a car in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. 7th Street.

Police say the victims, a 27-year-old man and another man in his mid-20s, were inside a blue Nissan Sentra.

They were shot multiple times through the body and head.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun has been recovered, police say, but no arrests have been made.

