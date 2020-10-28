Philadelphia homicide rate continues to climb as police investigate at least 4 fatal shootings Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7412765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two men were shot while sitting in a car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The homicide count continues to escalate in Philadelphia, with police investigating at least four fatal shootings that occurred on Tuesday.Police said two men were shot multiple times while inside a car on the 200 block of South Cecil Street in West Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m.They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.Police said they have not made any arrests in this case.Police are also investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia.Police said a 40-year-old man was shot twice in the arm on the 1500 block of North 19th Street, just before 10 p.m.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said officers have made an arrest and recovered a weapon.Several hours earlier, gunfire claimed the life of a man in Southwest Philadelphia.Police said the victim, in his early 20s, was shot at least five times.It happened on Fernwood Street near Cobbs Creek Parkway around 5 p.m.There is no word on any arrests at this time.