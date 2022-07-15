Man fatally shot collapses on sidewalk, running vehicle found nearby in Philly's Tacony neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to piece together what led to the shooting death of a young man in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighter paramedics were called for an unresponsive male at Longshore Avenue and Ditman Street.When they arrived, medics discovered the man had been shot once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Medics contacted police.Responding investigators located one spent shell casing approximately four feet away from where the victim was found lying on the sidewalk.Police say this indicates the shooter was in close distance to the victim when the shot was fired.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a parked vehicle was found unattended about 50 feet from the victim.The passenger side door was open and the engine was still running, Small said.Police believe the vehicle is part of the crime scene, but are not sure how it relates to the shooting victim.There was no identification found on the victim who is being considered a John Doe in his 20s.Police are working to retrieve surveillance video that may help them find out who fired the shot and why.