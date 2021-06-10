homicide

Shootings in West Philly, Germantown kill 2 men

By
30-year-old man killed in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that took the lives of two men.

Officers first responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a male victim was shot in the chest and the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia.



Then police were called around 12:40 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of West Hansberry Street.



Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times.

The victim was found on the front porch of a house with wounds to his head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

There is no word on a motive or suspects in either shooting.
