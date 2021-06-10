Shootings in West Philly, Germantown kill 2 men

Officers first responded to the 4500 block of Poplar Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a male victim was shot in the chest and the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Then police were called around 12:40 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of West Hansberry Street.
Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times.
The victim was found on the front porch of a house with wounds to his head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.
There is no word on a motive or suspects in either shooting.