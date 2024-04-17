Driver charged with homicide by vehicle after wrong-way crash on I-95 left young woman dead: Police

Pennsylvania state police said the 44-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI after a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Philadelphia left a young woman dead.

David Bonilla, 44, of Philadelphia, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes between the exits for the Walt Whitman Bridge and Columbus Boulevard.

Pennsylvania state police say Bonilla was under the influence of alcohol while driving the wrong way when he crashed into 21-year-old Thaduba Turay.

At a vigil for Turay on Tuesday night in Folsom, Delaware County, family members told Action News she was a Cheyney University nursing student with hopes of becoming a doctor.

"We had plans, she had a plan, she had a vision and now she's gone with all of that," her father, Samuel Turay, said.

He added that the loss of his daughter leaves a huge void in their community and back home in their native Sierra Leone in West Africa.

Family members said the "Thaduba Passion Project" supported more than 30 young girls pursuing an education, assisting them with school fees and supplies.

"It's a big loss to me. It's a big loss to the family. It's a big loss to the church It's a big loss to the community and even back home where we came from," Turay said.

Bonilla has been arraigned and bail was set at 10% of $750,000.