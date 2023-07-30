Severe weather causes hundreds of delays, cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport

Severe weather in the Delaware Valley led to several cancellations and hundreds of delays at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, there were 284 delays and more than three dozen flights were canceled.

"Just bad weather," Todd Weeks from North Carolina said.

Weeks expected to be in Philadelphia by 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, but instead, he was delayed two and a half hours to his final destination.

"Just go with the flow - there's a lot, I mean we could still be on the plane, so I'm thankful we've been here," said Weeks.

Delays started rolling in due to thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.

Among those cancellations was a flight to West Palm Beach in Florida.

"There's a crowd of people that have been waiting since like 7 a.m., trying to get to West Palm Beach," said Ange Stout of Chestnut Hill, New Jersey.

Stout saw the group in passing as she only experienced a short delay with her flight from Chicago, Illinois.

"We left on time and we arrived on time, but there was a delayed flight at our gate, we had to sit on the tarmac," said Stout. "I'm not complaining, I'm still smiling, when I see my luggage I'll be even happier."

The spokesperson for the airport reminded people to check individual airlines for the status of flights and updates.