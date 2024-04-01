American Airlines plane clips parked plane during pushback at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An American Airlines plane bound for Charlotte clipped a parked plane as it pushed back from its gate at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday morning.

According to a statement from American Airlines, the wing tip of Flight 847 hit the other plane.

No injuries to passengers or crew were reported.

"Customers and crew deplaned normally and both aircraft were taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused, and our team is working to get them on their way as soon as possible," the statement said.

Action News spoke with Camryn Metzner, who was boarding the plane when it was clipped.

"I was in the hallway and the flight manager came and told us we all had to turn around and stop boarding because another plane had backed into our plane," she recalled.

All things considered, Metzner says she's thankful the plane was damaged before it took off.

"I'm happy that, you know, if I have to wait for it that's fine as long as I'm not on a broken plane," she said laughing.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.