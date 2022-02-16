Love triangle believed to have led to Southwest Philadelphia shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A love triangle is believed to be the motive for a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police say a man shot another man in the groin as they argued over a woman.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody.
