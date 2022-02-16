shooting

Love triangle believed to have led to Southwest Philadelphia shooting: Police

Police say a man shot another man in the groin as they argued over a woman.
Man shoots another man over girlfriend in SW Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A love triangle is believed to be the motive for a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

More TOP STORIES News