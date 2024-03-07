Burholme community reacts to mass shooting that left 8 students injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As police continue to investigate a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop Wednesday that left eight teenagers injured, people directly impacted by the gun violence are speaking out.

Shaniqua Witherspoon says her 17-year-old cousin, Gio, was waiting for the bus when the shooting started. He was shot in the leg and was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

"He lives five minutes away. So it was just to catch the bus to get down further Rising Sun to walk," said Witherspoon, who adds that her cousin is an innocent victim. "Gio loves his gaming system. He is on YouTube. He actually gets money and things for his YouTube channel."

READ MORE: Search continues for gunmen in SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 in Burholme

People who were working near Rising Sun and Cottman avenues when police say three teenagers started shooting Wednesday around 3 p.m. said the block quickly turned to chaos.

"The kids are not even getting home from school. Their parents are expecting them home, they're not coming home," said Quaker Diner worker Mary T as she held back tears.

She says panicked teens ran into her restaurant, narrowly escaping gunfire.

"They were just like a deer in headlights. They just didn't even know. All they wanted to do was go to a safe place," she said.

She says she knew some of the kids who were at the SEPTA bus stop when the suspects opened fire. Eight students from Northeast High School were injured. The victims are between the ages of 15 to 17 years old.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

"Once you pull that gun out, and that bullet comes out that barrel, you can't change anything," said Jesse Humphrey, who lives nearby.

As police increase patrols both at the school and at the scene of the shooting Thursday, Witherspoon says she's trying to convince her family to move out of the city to escape the violence.

"It's crazy that our whole entire family has to move to another state because of senseless violence like this," she said.

Witherspoon also wanted to thank a worker at Chuck's Alibi restaurant on the corner. She says a worker named Tasha ran outside and tied a belt around her cousin's leg after he was shot, saving his life.

Grief counselors offer services for traumatized teens

Doctors say it's important to open a dialogue about trauma with teenagers, and it's important to check in with yourself as a parent.

"This week had been a big week," said Dr. Jayme Banks, deputy chief of prevention intervention and trauma for the School District of Philadelphia.

Her team is supporting students and staff at Northeast High School, Imhotep Institute Charter High School and four other schools after recent shootings.

"This is not a territory that's new to us, in with the level of crisis that the city is in," said Dr. Banks.

Teens who have witnessed this violence are struggling.

"Anxiety, grief, depression, sadness, anger shock and denial are all common signs of trauma in children," says Erica Macero, who is a licensed mental health therapist with Altior Healthcare.

She says it's important to open up a judgement-free dialogue with our teens.

"What they went through is extremely difficult; maybe the most difficult thing they will go through, but encourage them to be open with their emotions and not be guarded," said Macero.

For parents, social media can sometimes provide insight into what is happening in their child's world. Police say it's often where small rifts fester and grow.

"Look at your child's social media, if they are concerned about their safety, let us know so we can try to mediate in between before it turns into violence," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Dr. Rhonda Boyd, a psychologist with CHOP says early intervention is key.

"So they don't feel like they have to act out to protect themselves in a violent manner. We don't want to continue a violence cycle," says Dr. Boyd.

It's important to check in with yourself before checking in on your child.

"You want to have these conversations in a calm manner with teens and not have your own feelings spill over," said Dr. Boyd.

Northeast High School will provide virtual class for the remainder of the week. Mental health resources are available both in person at the school and online.