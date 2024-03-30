Tammy Murphy discusses her suspended run for New Jersey Senate

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Panelists took a deep dive into the often overlooked Pennsylvania Attorney General's Race, right on the heels of 'The Philadelphia Citizen's Ultimate Job Interview' with the five Democratic Candidates.

As one of the questioners, Matt shared his insight on the nuances of each candidate and the panel discussed the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate, including the two GOP candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

The Panel then transitioned to the surprising news of First Lady Tammy Murphy deciding to end her run for New Jersey Senate. With Murphy out of the race, and Incumbent Bob Menendez not choosing to run as a Democrat, that leaves a clear path for U.S. Representative Andy Kim as the frontrunner for the nomination.

And what makes a good political leader? Our Panelists have rousing conversation about what 'qualities' make a good leader.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Nia Meeks, Larry Platt , Christine Flowers, and Ajay Raju.