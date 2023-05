A rousing last conversation on the races for Philadelphia Mayor and City Council with an eye on voter turnout and a 'ground game'.

Who will be Philadelphia's next Mayor? Inside Story takes a final look at the tight May 16 Primary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The polls look tight at the top and prognosticators are making their predictions for the 100th mayor of Philadelphia.

Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story panel discuss what might determine the final outcome of Tuesday's Primary election.

