The Inside Story panel breaks down the Philadelphia Mayoral election and which Democrat will separate themself from the 11-person field.

Inside Philadelphia's Mayoral race with just over a month until Primary Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Inside Story panel breaks down the Philadelphia Mayoral election and which Democrat will separate themself from the 11-person field with just 37 days until the primary.

We discuss the most important topics facing the next Mayor and what Philadelphians want to hear from the candidates.

The discussion extends to the most recent reports about campaign finances and controversial comments from one of the candidates.

Will these issues affect the outcome on May 16?

Does the Chicago Mayoral election serve as a precursor for what is to come in Philadelphia?

Plus, Donald Trump gets indicted and the impact that will have as the Presidential Primary looms.