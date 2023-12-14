WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo resigns

Thursday, December 14, 2023 5:31AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo resigned on Tuesday, Action News has learned.

DiAngelo's resignation comes on the heels of an Action News investigation into allegations that her office wrongly cremated the remains of a 16-year-old.

Aisha McCord said her family waited weeks to bury their daughter, Ashay, only to learn she'd been cremated.

The McCord family is now suing the city.

Doctor DiAngelo was appointed to the position last year.

A reason for her resignation was not given.

