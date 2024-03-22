Caught on video: Equipment stolen from South Philadelphia beekeeper

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Someone stole beekeeping equipment from "Anna Bee's Honey."

While the equipment is vital to the business, it's pretty much useless to anyone else.

"I've been beekeeping, this is going on my ninth year," said beekeeper Mark Berman.

He raises anywhere from "500,000 to 800,000" bees in the heart of Grays Ferry.

IMAGE: Video captured the suspect accused of taking Mark Berman's bag from a truck near 3rd and Manton streets on March 19.

The alleged thief who broke into Berman's truck near 3rd and Manton streets on March 19 didn't realize that the backpack they slung across their shoulder would be pretty much useless to anyone but Mark Berman.

It's a loss of about $500 to $700.

Berman offers an immersive experience for those who want to learn more about beekeeping for a day.

"The beekeeping suits come in handy, so they can learn and they can look at the bees. And without the tools, I can't open the hive to check out the bees."

Berman will continue his work, and the community is already raising money. They're also buying goods to help ease the blow.

"It's really amazing to see that people actually care about having bees in their backyard," he said.

Berman says since it's so cold and windy, he has a little more time before he'll need to get inside the hives. But the time for bee activity is fast approaching.