Philadelphia woman spreading kindness through 'The Compliment Squad'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Celine McGee loves to walk around Philadelphia. She most frequently takes strolls through Rittenhouse Square delivering compliments.

She calls herself "The Compliment Squad."

The sentiment has no strings attached, she just wants to spread kindness and encourage others to do so as well.

The idea first came to light once McGee's father passed away. Her family held a yard sale and put up signs around the neighborhood, encouraging people to stop by for a free compliment.

Multiple community members took her up on the offer and she quickly realized the power and connections a simple compliment could spawn.

After moving to Philadelphia, McGee decided to print out cards and continue the practice with random members of the public, and she's been doing it ever since.

Once she provides a compliment to someone, she will hand them a card and encourage them to spread the kindness.

McGee says it is a simple act that can warm the hearts of others while also giving her joy in the process.