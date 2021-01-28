Vietnam vet taking a stand against rising crime: 'It's a murdering spirit in this city'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9891076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty-one days into the new year and already Philadelphia is ahead of last year's record pace in homicides and shootings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the crime in Philadelphia continues to climb at a record pace, one Vietnam veteran is taking a stand.On Wednesday night, a 30-year-old man was among the latest victims of gun violence. To date, 168 people have been shot in the past 26 days. That's a staggering 58.5% increase since the same period last year.Police say the man was shot while driving on the 4900 block of Wakefield Street. The gunman fired as many as 12 shots through the driver's door and window.Officers found the man dead in the driver's seat."This gotta stop. I don't know when or how, but I gotta do something," said Donnie Andrews of Logan.It's the reason this Vietnam vet has been standing out in the cold at the corner of Belfield and Wyoming avenues holding a sign which reads: "Murder in Phila. Cain, you got to stop killing your brother Abel.""It's a murdering spirit in this city and money ain't the answer to clean it up," said Andrews. "Something is wrong man, something is wrong."Andrews has seen eight young men that he saw growing up shot and killed. It's part of the reason this 73-year-old veteran is taking a stand."And I believe that times running out. I believe that anything I do, I gotta do it quickly. Time is running out man and I realize that so, here I am," ssaid Andrews."I may not start a big movement, I just wanna be the spark to get the fire started man," he said.So for 30 days, Andrews will be standing at the corner for 30 minutes twice a day at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to spread his message.