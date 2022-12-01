Philadelphia's curfew for residents under 18 could be permanent

The measure now heads to Mayor Jim Kenney for approval.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's curfew for people under 18 may soon be permanent.

On Thursday, City Council voted 15-1 to keep the curfew at 10 p.m. for youngsters under 18.

Children 13 and younger must be home by 9:30 p.m., according to the bill.

The city enforced the rule over the summer, aiming to keep young people safe from the gun violence crisis.

Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the original bill.

"We're seeing our young people involved in more criminal incidents, criminal activity simply because they're out late," Richardson said earlier this year.

If minors violate the curfew, Philadelphia Police Department officers will attempt to reunite children with their families.

If that is not possible, officers either take the children to one of two community evening resource centers or take them back to the police station to try to reunite them with their families there.

The bill does provide exceptions for the teens if there are legitimate reasons which include work and errands. There's also leeway for those who are with a guardian.