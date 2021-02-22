Suspect wanted for alleged rape inside Macy's bathroom in Center City

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect accused of raping a woman inside the public bathroom at a Macy's in Center City.

It happened on Sunday, February 21 between 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., according to police.

After the assault, police say the suspect fled the scene by taking SEPTA's Market Frankford Line at 13th and Market Street at 11:45 a.m.



Around 11:54 a.m., video shows the accused suspect exiting the SEPTA station at 52nd and Market street.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants with white stripes on the left leg, black sneakers with white around the sole, three quarter length jacket with a hood and white writing on the left shoulder. He was also wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3252.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimemacy'ssexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people stabbed at playground in Hatfield Twp., Pa.
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
AccuWeather: Some Black Ice Tonight, Then Warmer Air Moves In
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
Show More
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
Another round of plowing and scraping after snow blankets Phoenixville
Fishtown book shop drops off 100 books to St. Christopher's Hospital
More TOP STORIES News