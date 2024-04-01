Man charged with multiple counts of rape in New Castle County

Police are now working to determine if Andrew Williams was connected to any unsolved sexual assault incidents.

OAKMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man in New Castle County has been charged with multiple counts of rape.

Last month, officers were alerted to a rape that allegedly took place in 56-year-old Andrew "Manny" Williams' home on the unit block of Oakmont Drive in Oakmont, Delaware.

Officers say after an investigation, Williams was named a suspect and was found to be linked to additional cases involving multiple victims in New Castle County and surrounding jurisdictions.

Not only that, but an affidavit revealed Williams allegedly preyed on his victims by using drugs and aggressive behavior to force them to commit sexual acts.

Authorities say Williams enticed his victims with drugs before forcing himself on them.

In one instance, Williams allegedly told a victim, "You smoked all my crack and you owe me, and I'm going to get what you owe me."

Williams was taken into custody on Saturday in Dover, police say.

He has since been charged with several counts of felony rape, second-degree kidnapping, strangulation, unlawful sexual conduct, and a slew of other related charges.

Action News went to Williams' home where the assaults allegedly took place, but no one was home.

David Burke, Williams' next-door neighbor, told Action News that the suspect comes from a good family.

He says the suspect seemed upset and nervous about the allegations against him.

"If it happens so many times, everybody can't be lying," Burke noted.

Now, he says Williams will have to face the consequences of his alleged actions.

"Face what happens to you if you did the crime. Something like that is very serious," he said.

Police are also working to determine if Williams was connected to any unsolved sexual assault incidents.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police at 302-395-8016.