Philadelphians enjoy picture perfect Sunday outdoors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The picture-perfect weather had people across Philadelphia enjoying the outdoors for Memorial Day weekend.

Jaiy Jenerette and her family take a motorcycle ride down to Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend in honor of their father Willie, a veteran who died in a crash 11 years ago.

"He's not here in the flesh but his legacy still lives on. He paved the way for us to ride motorcycles. So this is a family tradition we do every year," said Jenerette.

While they'll be enjoying the open road, Michel Noel is staying close to home playing with his pups.

"This morning I'm burning their energy so I can have a little break this afternoon. We'll just go, eat something good, have a few drinks, relax by the pool maybe," said Noel.

He says it's better to walk to the pool than drive to the beach with gas prices near $5 a gallon. Philadelphia is averaging $4.84 a gallon.

Nationally, prices are less than a penny away from the record average and $1.50 more than last Memorial Day.

Todd Corhan says he doesn't need to go to the beach when he has a boardwalk feeling in his backyard with Summerfest at Penn's Landing.

"They've also done a really good job with this Liberty Point thing. It adds a lot of life out here on the boardwalk," he said.

He'll enjoy his day on the water while Jovanni Gordon will be behind the grill cooking up jerk chicken and mac and cheese for his son's birthday.

"The theme is 'Too Fast Too Furious.' Family, friends just coming out here to enjoy ourselves and have some fun," said Gordon.

The city will cap off Memorial Day Sunday with a party at Rivers Casino and fireworks on the waterfront.
