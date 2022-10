Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood

An Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of reckless drivers created a chaotic scene this weekend in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

Officers responded to several reports of drivers speeding and street burnouts along Broad, Cumberland and Market streets between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 Saturday night.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.