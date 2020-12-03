Man found dead after fire rips through Philadelphia residence

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found dead after a fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 600 block of West Huntingdon Street.

Police tell Action News a 58-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

"Our heart goes out to all the folks who are affected by this-the neighborhood here, the family members. A difficult night for us here in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Thiel is reminding residents to take extra precautions as it gets colder.

"Please, you know, be cautious with eating, cooking, smoking, candles, all of that. And of course, please make sure that you have a smoke alarm on every floor of your home," Thiel said.

The victim has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal firefire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays | WATCH
Surveillance camera captures fatal Bucks County shooting
Husband of Pa. native found dead says he's receiving death threats
Local health care providers planning now for vaccine distribution
Fatal SW Philadelphia fire being investigated as homicide
Philly dad sews custom dresses for daughter
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
Show More
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Special education teacher starts charity to feed students, families
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
NJ COVID: Gov. Murphy monitoring rising hospitalization rates
More TOP STORIES News