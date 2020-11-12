Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7902106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police provide update on fatal police shooting on Nov. 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 1:27 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond section.Police say two uniform officers in an unmarked cruiser pulled up behind a red Ford Mustang that was stopped in the intersection near B and Stella streets. Police say the 39-year-old male driver didn't respond when officers honked their horn.According to Sgt. Eric Gripp, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver looked up in surprise and had a gun in his hand.The suspect was able to flee before later crashing near Jasper Street and Hart Lane.One of the officers attempted to chase after the suspect and was fired on by the suspect at least twice, said Gripp.The officer returned fire, hitting the man. The officer fired at least two shots, it's unclear how many times the suspect when hit.Gripp says surveillance video and bodycam captured the shootout.The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Police say the officers were not injured.