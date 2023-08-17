Philadelphia officer hit by vehicle during pursuit in city's Logan section

Sources tell Action News that police were pursuing a stolen vehicle near the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue. The pickup ended up hitting an SUV, which flipped over, but the driver in the stolen vehicle kept going.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center after she was hit by a stolen vehicle as the driver fled from police.

It happened around noon on Thursday in the Logan section of the city.

Chopper 6 captured video of the officer clutching her head as she was wheeled into a waiting ambulance near the intersection of 19th and Wingohocking streets.

"There's the right way to do things and the wrong thing. And when you do wrong things there are repercussions for your actions," said State Representative Darisha Parker, who happened to be driving by the expansive scene and stopped to talk to officers.

Two occupants were rescued from the flipped vehicle by bystanders and first responders.

After that crash, the driver of the pickup jumped out of the moving vehicle about a block away on Wingohocking Street near 19th Street. The pickup truck kept going, striking and pinning an officer, as it slammed into a utility pole.

The officer and the two other people hurt on Germantown Avenue were all taken to Einstein Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

The suspect is still at large.

Parker is concerned for the neighbors she represents and the officers.

"My main concern and my main prayer is the individuals who protect and save and serve us are the police. And when I'm looking at the car that was damaged because of somebody that was doing something illegal, it's going to be my job to make sure the police is going to be okay," Parker said.