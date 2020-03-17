Philadelphia Parking Authority's response to COVID-19 outbreak

Office Closures: In accordance with directives of the Governor and the Mayor, the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication, the Parking Violations Branch and PPA administrative offices will be closed starting March 17th and reopen on Monday, March 30th, 2020.
Note: The PPA's monthly board meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Parking Enforcement: The Philadelphia Parking Authority will place a special emphasis on enforcing safety violations, but not to the exclusion of blatant violations that pose a threat to public order and safety such as double-parking, loading zone violations and blocking entranceways or crosswalks. It is essential that motorists park legally during this health crisis so as not to impede traffic flow or block emergency vehicle access.
Scheduled hearings: If you had a scheduled hearing between March 17 and March 27, you will receive a new hearing date by mail.
Booted or Towed vehicles: To retrieve a vehicle, you will have to pay only those tickets on the impounded vehicle's license plate. You may 1) pay online at www.philapark.org/violations or 2) pay in-person at 2501 South Weccacoe Avenue (the impoundment lot) during the following hours:
Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If tickets are eligible for a hearing and paid during this time of administrative office closure, you will still be eligible to contest those tickets when the Bureau of Administrative Adjudication resumes normal operations.
NOTE: In order to claim your vehicle, you must present a drivers license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.
Ticket payments (for vehicles not booted or towed):
- Pay online at philapark.org/violations
- Pay by phone at 1-888-591-3636 (Automated messaging)
NOTE: Beginning Tuesday, March 17 there will be no convenience fees for online payments.
Red Light Camera Violations: Payment of redlight camera violations can be made:
- Online at: philapark.org/violations
- By mail: To Red Light Camera Program, P.O. Box 597, Baltimore, MD 21203-0597
NOTE: If the envelope is post dated 30 days or prior, penalties will not accrue.
Parking Garages: Philadelphia Parking Authority lots and garages throughout the city as well as airport parking facilities will remain open during the emergency.