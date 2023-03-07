WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
parking

Philadelphia Parking Authority cracking down on 'ghost cars'

The PPA has towed more than 20 ghost cars since last month.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 12:20PM
Philadelphia Parking Authority cracking down on 'ghost cars'
EMBED <>More Videos

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is scanning the streets for more than just expired meters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority is scanning the streets for more than just expired meters.

Agents are now cracking down on so-called "ghost cars."

Those are vehicles without license plates.

Owners will sometimes remove or obscure the tags so they cannot be connected to a ticket and to avoid paying tolls.

The PPA has towed more than 20 ghost cars since last month.

If you see a car parked without a license plate, you can report it to the PPA using an online form at PhilaPark.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
PHILADELPHIA PARKING
Watch Live
ON NOW