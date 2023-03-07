Philadelphia Parking Authority cracking down on 'ghost cars'

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is scanning the streets for more than just expired meters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority is scanning the streets for more than just expired meters.

Agents are now cracking down on so-called "ghost cars."

Those are vehicles without license plates.

Owners will sometimes remove or obscure the tags so they cannot be connected to a ticket and to avoid paying tolls.

The PPA has towed more than 20 ghost cars since last month.

If you see a car parked without a license plate, you can report it to the PPA using an online form at PhilaPark.org.