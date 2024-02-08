Philadelphia Phillies pack up equipment ahead of spring training in Florida

It's Philadelphia Phillies truck day, as the team packs up equipment before heading to Florida for spring training

It's Philadelphia Phillies truck day, as the team packs up equipment before heading to Florida for spring training

It's Philadelphia Phillies truck day, as the team packs up equipment before heading to Florida for spring training

It's Philadelphia Phillies truck day, as the team packs up equipment before heading to Florida for spring training

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for spring training in Clearwater, Florida.

It's "truck day" at Citizens Bank Park as the team packs up their equipment before heading south.

The Phanatic was there to help out and keep the energy high!

Phillies spring training is right around the corner, with pitchers and catchers expected to arrive in Florida Wednesday.

The front office has gone under the radar, quietly adding depth to the starting rotation and bullpen during this off-season. It's something that is sorely needed if they want to make another playoff run.

Phillies fans have long used spring training as a great excuse for a getaway to the Sunshine State to escape the cold.

This year marks the team's 78th spring training in Clearwater and their 20th season at the same ballpark.

RELATED: MLB spring training 2024: Schedule, highlights, updates

However, making the move to Florida is always quite an undertaking.

Crews are busy loading boxes upon boxes of equipment onto three different trucks.

The first spring training game is just 17 days away on February 24 and the season opener is March 28 against the Atlanta Braves.