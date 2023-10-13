Could it be cheaper to watch the Phillies play in Arizona or at home?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans like to travel, but when it comes to the NLCS against the Diamondbacks, travel might be cheaper than watching at Citizens Bank Park.

"If we're going to win in Arizona, I want to be there!" said Ralph Demarino, a die-hard Phillies fan.

Games three, four, and a possible game five are going to be played in Phoenix, Arizona Thursday through Saturday.

Prices are all over the place for seats to the games, but the cheapest one on Friday afternoon was for game three, around $86 in Phoenix. The most expensive is a possible game seven in Philadelphia at over $600.

"I was actually looking at plane tickets and tickets to the game. It might be cheaper to go out there for all three games," said Mike Luciany, a South Philadelphia native.

A check of prices Friday afternoon revealed that a fan could fly a budget airline, stay at a budget hotel, and go to game three in Phoenix for around $435.

That's cheaper than many of the seats in Philadelphia.

Others are just leaving it to the experts.

"Ever since they clinched last night, the emails have been going crazy," said Joe DiBiaggio, who runs Phans of Philly, a group that creates package travel deals for fans.

Thirty people signed up for a travel package in the hours after the Phillies win on Thursday night. There are only a few spots left to go see all three games in Phoenix.

"We are pretty confident that it's a more affordable option for the fans to see three games because we know the demand is super high in Philly and it's a hot ticket," said DiBiaggio.

The prices have been changing throughout the day and will likely increase dramatically as the games approach.