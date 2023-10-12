Phillies-Braves Game 4 of NLDS moved to 8:07 p.m.

Game 3: Phillies defeat Braves 10-2 to take 2-1 lead in series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series.

The Fightins defeated the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Wednesday night in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the NLDS will be held at Citizens Bank Park Thursday night. The game will now start at 8:07 p.m.

FULL SCHEDULE

Sat, Oct 7 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (Phillies win)

Mon, Oct 9 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (Braves win)

Wed, Oct 11 at 5:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves (Phillies win)

Thu, Oct 12 at 8:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves

Sat, Oct 14 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (If needed)

FAN LINEUP INFO FOR GAME 4

10:00 a.m. -- New Era Phillies Team Store opens until 4:30 p.m. (entrance on Citizens Bank Way).

4:30 p.m. -- Check out all the new postseason gear at the 40-foot merchandise trailer on Citizens Bank Way, which will also be open during the Phillies Postseason Block Party.

5:00 p.m. -- Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required). This two-and-a-half-hour pregame fan event features music by Split Decision and DJ HBK. Plus, ride on a giant Ferris wheel, bungee jump and take some swings in the mobile hitting station.

5:37 p.m. -- All gates open.

7:40 p.m. -- Be in your seats for the on-field festivities.

Ceremonial first pitch by 2008 World Series champion Joe Blanton.

National Anthem: Performed by Navy Band's Northeast Trident Brass Quintet and directed by musician 2nd Class Curtis Thornton, in celebration of Navy Week in Philadelphia.

8:07 p.m. -- Phillies vs. Braves game begins.

5th Inning -- Eagles cheerleaders will dance with the Phillie Phanatic at the end of the inning.

7th Inning -- "God Bless America": Sung by Jocelyn Shank.