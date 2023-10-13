NLCS 2023: Game times, dates for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday for the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

The Phillies advanced after beating the Atlanta Braves three games to one in the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

Nick Castellanos became the first player to hit multiple homers in consecutive postseason games, while Trea Turner singled twice, doubled and hit a solo homer in the fifth inning.

The Diamondbacks punched their ticket by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games. This will be the first time Arizona has made it to the NLCS since 2007.

None of baseball's eight playoff series so far have gone the distance. There have been six sweeps and two best-of-five Division Series that ended in four games.

When is the 2023 NLCS?

Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 2: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 3: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 4: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 6: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 7: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

What about the ALCS?

The best-of-seven ALCS starts first, when Houston hosts rival Texas on Sunday night in a Lone Star State showdown.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is scheduled to pitch for the defending World Series champion Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.