Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run led to big business for city establishments

During the Phillies playoff and World Series run in 2022, officials said the city saw $78 million in economic impact.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even though the Phillies lost in Game 7 of the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks, officials with the city's hospitality industry said the team's postseason run was a big win for local businesses.

"Up until today, the last three weeks have been great," said Ed Grose, the executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association. "We didn't want it to go seven games, but the fact that it did, that did mean some extra room nights for our hotels."

During the Phillies playoff and World Series run in 2022, Grose said the city saw $78 million in economic impact. He said 34,000 overnight visitors used 35,000 room nights.

"You figure without the World Series this year, we're going to see half or two-thirds of that," Grose said of the economic impact of this year's playoff run. He said city officials are still crunching the numbers.

Visitors to Philadelphia weren't the only ones contributing to the postseason economic boom.

Christopher Mullins Jr., the co-owner of McGillin's Old Ale House in Center City, said the majority of his customers during the playoffs were locals.

"It's like every night is a weekend. It was great," he explained.

For Game 7 on Tuesday night, Mullins said about 250 people packed the two floors of his establishment.

He told Action News more games meant more people and extra staffing, plus national publicity for the city and the team.

"I think there were Phillies fans all over the United States and hopefully that brings people back into Philadelphia," he said.

Paige Pickens, a Phillies fan from Indianapolis, returned home on Wednesday after staying in the city to watch the Fightins.

"First time here," said Pickens. "We're just going to the game and flying out afterward."

Even after Tuesday night's crushing loss, Mullins said people in the city are still grateful for this Red October run and are looking forward to a bright future for the Phillies.

"Would have been great to get to the World Series, but they made this season truly memorable for everybody," he said.

"It's a shame we don't have the World Series coming back through here the next week and a half, but I have to say the last couple of weeks have been phenomenal," added Grose.