Philadelphia fans heartbroken after Phillies lose NLCS

That is not the outcome we wanted and many fans are likely still stunned, waking up Wednesday hoping it was a nightmare.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a night of missed opportunities. The Phillies bats just couldn't come alive against a hungry, Arizona team. The end result was a crushing Game 7 loss.

The Phillies, whose electric offense energized the city into the postseason, lost the only Game 7 in the team's history, and a chance to return to the World Series.

Citizens Bank Park went quiet Tuesday night as Arizona stunned the Phillies 4-2.

The Phillies were forced to watch the Diamondbacks celebrate a trip to the World Series on their home turf in South Philadelphia.

Arizona entered the season with 125 to one odds they would make the World Series. They are riding that Cinderella status, preparing to face the Texas Rangers while the Phillies will watch from home.

Fans walked out of the Bank dejected and drained, knowing that the Phillies blew a 2-0 lead in the series, failing twice to close it out on their home turf.

The city of Philadelphia had been preparing for the Phillies to advance to the World Series. They greased the poles and put up barriers around city hall.

It wasn't what anyone expected but many are saying we'll be back and better than ever next year.

"Devastated. We were up 2-0, talk of the entire sports world and we just collapsed," said Dan Yeck, from Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood.

"I'm upset as heck. It's a bad morning. Not a good day," said Daniel Bouie, of West Philadelphia. "This team we went to the World Series with verses in 2008 was much better. Generally you would think we had better pitching. Four great aces- and it feels like we went to bed on them."

"They weren't hitting. Left too many men on base. They didn't play small ball and just always trying to hit the home runs," said Dan Kelly, of Bensalem.

"They were the Wild Card so we are happy we made it this far," added Heather Heim, of Lansdowne. "We obviously would have loved to add them to further but next year."

Red October banners were still hanging up in Center City as of Wednesday morning but will be coming down as the postseason run comes to an end.

Tips to help with sports fan depression

Now, from Red October to feeling blue.

Fans may be feeling a lot of emotions: disappointed, frustrated, sad, angry, maybe even a little sick.

Sports fan depression is a common experience and Dr. Anthony Centore, of Thriveworks, blogged about it for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

He offered a few tips.

He said first, remember, it's just a game. Despite the buildup and excitement around it, most of your life is unaffected and unchanged.

Dr. Centore suggests socializing since people who feel down have a tendency to isolate.

Next, fill the void. You may have been planning to watch World Series games, but you can get together with friends, plan a trip or watch other sports - like the Union opening the playoffs on Saturday.

Dr. Centore also recommends fans open up about their feelings.

And finally, wait for it to pass. If your feelings affect your sleep, work or relationships, you might want to consider counseling.

Among the many feelings, there is hope. As Philadelphia sports fans know well, there's always next year.