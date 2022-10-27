Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans

You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park.

You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Security will be ramped up in Philadelphia in hopes of discouraging fans from celebrating a potential World Series win a little too hard.

That includes trying to keep people from taking part in that illegal tradition of pole scaling when grease won't keep them down.

One such reveler was arrested for his actions after the Phillies punched their ticket to the Fall Classic.

Action News spoke with Sean Hagan right after he was released on Thursday. He was in good spirits while still in glory from Sunday's win.

We may never know who coined "pole climbing" but we do know when one of our teams wins big, fans head to the poles.

It didn't take long for celebrations to take over Broad Street on Sunday, which of course included not one, not two, but multiple pole climbers.

Video captured Hagan atop a pole on Broad and Sansom streets. According to Philadelphia Police, he's now facing charges.

"Going forward I would recommend people not to do it," said Sean Hagan.

Hagan says he was up there for roughly 45 minutes until the fire department brought in a ladder to get him down.

Some may remember, back in 2010, a Phillies "red man" ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park, that was him.

"I was dressed up in pants and tights and a cape and a mask to cover my face," Hagan said in an interview back in 2010.

Sean Hagan is seen here running onto the field at Citizens Bank Park back in 2010.

Twelve years late he recalled the incident.

"I ran out on the field when I was a kid. I haven't been to Citizens Bank Park since," Hagan explained.

More than a decade later, he's still a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan.

"It proves type of fans we are -- passionate people and compassionate about our sports," said Michael D'adamo of South Philadelphia.

People don't think an arrest is going to prevent any future pole climbers. Fans say it's expected from Philadelphians.

"It's a little dangerous but you know the excitement you can't contain it," said Joan Torres.

Hagan, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, riot and other offenses, says he'll still be celebrating, but from on the ground.