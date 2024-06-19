Photos released of more suspects sought for Gloucester Twp. carnival chaos

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search continues for the young people who took part in unrest during the Gloucester Township Day Carnival.

Police released photos of two additional suspects on Tuesday, labeled as "Suspect 005" and "Suspect 006."

Investigators say they were captured on video kicking and stomping on a defenseless victim on the ground during numerous fights at Veterans Park and the nearby shopping center.

Suspect 005

Suspect 006

Some 100 officers rushed to the scene earlier this month to break up the crowd.

They eventually drove the crowd to a shopping center across the street from the celebration.

A total of 12 people were arrested that night, and 10 of them were teenagers.

Police say three other suspects, labeled as "Suspect 002", "Suspect 003", and "Suspect 004," were also captured on video kicking and stomping on a defenseless victim near the Veterans Park basketball nets.

IMAGE: Gloucester Township police say these suspects are wanted for kicking and stomping on a defenseless victim at Veterans Park on June 1, 2024.

Officers are also searching for "Suspect 001" who is accused of attempting to assault a police officer who was trying to disperse the unruly crowd.

Police said this suspect is one of many they plan to feature in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to gtpolice.com/tips or email them to Police@GTPolice.com.