Philadelphia Phillies adding another $1 dog day thanks to reporter, senator

Aramark, the Phillies' food service provider, said at least one more discounted dog day would be added.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As concession stand prices soar in all sports, the Philadelphia Phillies scheduled only two $1 hot dog promotions this season.

The first Dollar Dog Night was on April 26. The second was May 3.

That did not sit well with fans, especially reporter Kyle Pagan of the sports website 'Crossing Broad.'

The site posted a video Thursday of Pagan calling Sen. Bob Casey's office and speaking with a staffer named Regina to help with the matter.

Regina told Pagan she'd pass along his concerns.

Sen. Casey got the message the team needed more cheap meat and tweeted Pagan back a few hours after the video was posted, "I agree, more Dollar Dog Nights. @Phillies, let's do this."'



The Associated Press reached out to Aramark, the Phillies' food service provider, to see what they had to say.

The company replied that at least one more discounted dog day at Citizens Bank Park would be added.

The Phillie Phanatic shoots Hatfield hot dogs into the crowd during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on September 15, 2021.

Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images


"The Phillies and Aramark work together on the dates. We are planning for another dollar dog night, and we will be announcing that in the near future," Aramark said in an email.



After hearing the good news, Pagan thanked everyone involved - and had one more request.

"Thanks to @SenBobCasey, Regina, @CrossingBroad, Me, you the people, & whoever created Hot Dogs. @Phillies let me launch dogs with the Phanatic," Pagan tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
