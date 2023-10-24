Lifelong Phillies fan battling stage 4 cancer gifted tickets to NLCS games

As Jake Long hopes for a new treatment to be discovered, he is soaking up every moment with his family.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Phillies look to punch their ticket to the World Series, and fans gear up for Game 7, one man from Delaware County is counting his blessings that he gets to go to the game.

Jake Long, 53, who was born and raised in Ridley, has been a proud Philadelphia sports fan for as long as he can remember.

"It's all about Philly, man. Philly teams. Philly spirit. Philly attitude," Long said.

Long remembers going to games at the Vet with his grandfather. He has spent years working to pass along a love of the local teams to his children and grandchildren.

"It's just memories they'll always remember that I didn't have with my father," he said. "I always try to build memories with my kids and my grandkids. A lot of times it's sporting events or games that we go to."

Right now, those memories mean even more for Long. For the last two and a half years, he's been in the battle of his life.

"I've been fighting stage 4 esophageal cancer that spread to my liver," said Long, whose cancer is incurable and inoperable.

As he hopes for a new treatment to be discovered, he is soaking up every moment with his family.

Last week, as Long was in the hospital with a collapsed lung, his family and friends rallied around him by starting a campaign to get him to a Phillies playoff game.

Thanks to his former employer, Long went to Game 6 on Monday with his grandson, who dressed up like Brandon Marsh.

Thanks to an old friend of his, he is going to Game 7 with his wife.

"To be in that crowd with my son, and now tonight with my wife, it's going to be unbelievable," he said.

"Let's go Phillies. Keep fighting. We can win this game tonight." Long added. "I want to stay around and see another World Series and a Super Bowl this year. That's what I want to stay around for."