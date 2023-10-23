Phillies fan, 5-year-old cancer survivor rings the bell and starts Kindergarten

'Mighty Aaron' got a special surprise from the Phillies while he was battling cancer. Today, he is cheering on his favorite team alongside his Kindergarten classmates.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "You wouldn't be able to tell looking at him now of what he went through 6, 7, 8 months ago," said Shana Kline about her son, Aaron.

When Aaron was 4-years-old, he was experiencing dizziness, vomiting, and other symptoms.

He was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a pediatric brain tumor.

Aaron soon became known as 'Mighty Aaron' for his bravery while battling cancer.

"He went through six cycles of chemo which included three cycles of stem cell transplants, and then surgery to remove the tumor in August," said Shana.

While the family was experiencing darkness, the community came out to shine a light.

The Kisses for Kyle Foundation teamed up with the Philadelphia Phillies to surprise Aaron's family with a holiday parade that featured the Phillie Phanatic.

"The whole town just came down our small road and just felt, you know, a warm hug, essentially, a love in that difficult time," said Aaron's dad, Marc Kline.

Fast forward to Red October in 2023 and Aaron has officially rung the bell to finish cancer treatments. He is now a kindergarten student in a class full of Phillies fans.

The Philadelphia Phillies donated rally towels to Aaron's class so they could cheer on the team together.

"Last year during the World Series games, we were in the hospital watching them and now we get to be home watching them together as a family," said Shana. "Having our family together has been amazing."

