Carnival outside Concord Mall in Delaware canceled after deadly double shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- What was meant to be a week-long carnival held in the parking lot of the Concord Mall in Delaware has been canceled following a deadly shooting on Saturday.

It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. at The LEAD Fest Carnival in Wilmington.

The carnival is hosted by the nonprofit organization Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, also known as LEAD.

According to police, a fight broke out between several people near the entrance of the carnival when shots were fired.

1 teen dead, another injured after shooting outside Concord Mall in Delaware

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were struck by the gunfire. The 16-year-old later died at a nearby hospital and the other teen was listed in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is still being sought by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 302-741-2729.

The LEAD Fest released the following statement on Facebook over the weekend:

"We were saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident in the parking lot outside of the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival at the Concord Mall after the conclusion of the event Saturday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted.



We are cooperating fully with the Delaware State Police, who are investigating the incident. As those who attend our family-focused events know, L.E.A.D. has strict security measures in place to ensure a safe environment within our carnivals.



The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival at the Concord Mall runs through next Sunday, May 19th. We are speaking with Mall management and the Delaware State Police regarding additional security to patrol the area parking lots."