Pennridge School Board suspends controversial bathroom policy

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school board in Bucks County voted to suspend a controversial bathroom policy on Monday night.

In May 2023, the Pennridge School Board approved a policy stating that students were required to use the bathroom that aligned with their biological sex.

However, the federal government's new Title IX rules block blanket policies that bar transgender students from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Pennridge School Board members voted 5-4 to retire the policy to remain in compliance with Title IX.

WATCH | Pennridge School Board passes new bathroom policy in heated meeting