SEPTA offers free rides as sports fans flood South Philly for Phillies, Flyers, soccer match

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's going to be a busy Tuesday night at the South Philadelphia sports complex with the Phillies, Flyers and an international soccer match.

The Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is at 8:07 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field will serve as the site for a much-anticipated showdown between Mexico and four-time FIFA World Cup champion Germany at 8 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Philadelphia Flyers face the Vancouver Canucks in their home opener.

SEPTA will be offering free rides on the Broad Street Line to and from NRG Station courtesy of Budweiser and Bud Light. Free rides will start at 5 p.m. and continue until the last train of the night.

Starting at 5 p.m., the Philadelphia Parking Authority will drop the fees for street parking at kiosks citywide and free parking will be available at all PPA Regional Rail parking lots.

Local economy experts say this is a trifecta.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated last year's world series run generated $78 million for the city.

Hotels and restaurants also have added extra staff.

What's new at the Wells Fargo Center?

Fans and players alike can expect new features at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

The arena has been going through stages of a $400 million transformation, which includes some shared facilities for the Sixers and Flyers like new weight rooms and medical facilities.

The Flyers got a look at their new locker room for the first time this week before the home opener. The locker room features an entryway that honors late Flyers founder Ed Snider and celebrates the team's two Stanley Cups.

Fans will notice some new things too, including the food.

The new lineup of food and beverage options will be available starting Tuesday night.

For the first time, there are selections from Han Dynasty. Also, new offerings include unique takes on cheesesteaks, different types of tacos, upgraded offerings for vegetarians, and plenty of sweet treats.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. for the Flyers game. Be in your seats at 5:45 p.m. to see the pregame show.