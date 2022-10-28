Small business soars with every Phillies win

Rally House says its sales have tripled since the Phillies entered the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hungry for more sweet, sweet Phillies paraphernalia? What better place than an epicurean landmark, Reading Terminal Market?

At El Merkury you'll find a sprinkle-cinnamon-sugar-covered old-school "Phillies P" churro.

"It offers something for every fan and maybe encourages the team a little bit," said Sophie Brygidyr.

It's served atop homemade soft serve.

El Merkury creates a Phillies churro for the World Series run.

Take a turn down the hallway to Famous 4th Street Cookies and you'll find black and white cookies, adorned with the home team logo.

"It's an easy sell honestly," said Ashley Rivera. "I'm pretty sure if they were to win the World Series, we're going to have to start the day with just Phillies cookies."

Termini Brothers offers vanilla cupcakes with buttercream filling in classic red and white.

Meg McKernan and Maggie Dortone of Delaware County are childhood friends who started an apparel company, "The Dimes Club" in late August, when World Series dreams were still that -- a dream.

"We didn't know that they were going to be huge. That was a sneaky thing, so our husbands were like, 'Guys. Phillies. You need to make Phillies stuff,'" said Meg McKernan of Havertown.

Famous 4th Street Cookies has the Phillies goods.

The Dimes Club designs draw inspiration from anything from the locker room anthem to the announcer's exhalations of joy.

The Phillies' success has led to small business success.

"In the past two weeks, we're in a place we thought was not attainable for 12 months," said Maggie Dortone of Springfield.

At Rally House in Roxborough, fans are clamoring for anything that says "WORLD SERIES"

"We're definitely for the World Series. We're definitely for the Phillies," said Dottie of Roxborough.

"The new manager is really pulling them together and it's a really good team to watch," said Theresa Rende of Belmont Hills.

