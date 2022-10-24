Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team

"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies have everyone singing its anthem: the "Dancing on my Own" Tiesto remix by Callum Scott.

It's even blaring through Rittenhouse Square twice a day.

The song gained popularity in the MLB when a Boston Red Sox catcher made it his walkout song to an empty Fenway Park during the pandemic.

Maybe it stuck with his former teammate, Kyle Schwarber, because it was added to the Phillies playlist.

Fans say it's a fitting song for the Fightins.

"I think it's like total underdog song. We're still dancing, we're still here," said Ella Strauss of South Philadelphia.

Everyone has their own version as to how "Dancing on My Own" became the anthem.

"Wasn't it in the background of one of their videos in the locker room?" said Riley Compton of Rittenhouse Square.

"One of the guys played it during the season and they won again," said Chris Mullins, owner of McGillins Old Ale House in Philadelphia.

The song is part of the regular rotation on the modern jukebox at McGillins Old Ale House. Like it or not, there's no escaping it.

"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team. The team was on no one's radar and now we're going to the World Series," said 925xtu radio personality Nicole Michalik.

Michalik says there's a bit of controversy because Swedish singer Robyn released the original song in 2010 but the remix by Calum Scott and Tiesto is getting all the play.

Scott even received a request on Twitter to perform the song live in Philadelphia, to which he replied "I am down!!"

"Even JT Realmuto was like, 'we don't know why it works - it actually doesn't fit - but we love it and the locker room became obsessed with it and now all of Philadelphia is going crazy for this song," said Michalik.

"I keep dancing on my own. Dancing to the World Series baby," said Strauss.