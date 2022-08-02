Malvern Prep grad Jordan Dissin ecstatic to be drafted by Phillies

"Baseball there was great -- great competition, but I think Malvern prepared me as kind of a man," the baseball player said.

Pottstown's Jordan Dissin ecstatic to be drafted by Phillies. Ducis Rodgers reports for Action News on August 1, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- July 19, 2022, is a day Jordan Dissin will never forget.

"It was surreal," said the Pottstown native and Malvern Prep grad after he was selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was a dream come true -- especially since he grew up a Phillies fan.

Dissin, who is a 6-foot-3 catcher, finished his college career at Saddleback College in California. He graduated from Malvern Prep in 2020 and credits his time there for shaping who he is.

"Baseball there was great -- great competition, but I think Malvern prepared me as kind of a man," he said.

And his love for baseball and the Phillies -- that comes from his father, Corey.

"Growing up I didn't really have a choice other than becoming a baseball player," he said.

Dissin is currently playing in Clearwater, but he got a taste of the majors when he got to work out at Citizens Bank Park before the draft.

"Being there was crazy. Getting on the field and getting to throw on the field ... it was really nice," said Dissin while reminiscing about some of the Phillies greats like Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Shane Victorino.

Dissin's bat and his cannon of an arm behind the plate got him to this point. But he won't be satisfied until he makes it to the big leagues.

"Some of my hard work has paid off, but there's a lot more work to do," he said.