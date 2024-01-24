Philadelphia Phillies sign left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard to a 1-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies have signed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard to a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old Allard pitched in just four games last season for Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kolby Allard (49) plays a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He spent four seasons with Texas (2019-22) and is 9-24 with a 6.10 ERA and one save over parts of six major league seasons with the Braves and Rangers.

The 6-foot-1, Anaheim, Calif., native was originally selected by the Braves in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.