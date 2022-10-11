Phillies clubhouse anthem, 'Dancing on My Own,' has team and fans rocking out into NLDS

As they soaked one another with champagne, Phillies players belted out "Dancing on My Own".

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are catching on to the team's unusual clubhouse anthem.

We heard it over the weekend after the Phillies swept the Cardinals in St. Louis.

To be specific, Calum Scott's version (Tiesto Remix) of the Robyn classic.

Catcher Garrett Stubbs, apparently the Phillies' unofficial DJ, told MLB.com, "There's no deeper meaning or backstory to it, other than it's an absolute banger and we love singing it in the locker room."

Stubbs said they've been playing the song after wins since the beginning of the season.

Phillies fans wasted no time after seeing the locker room celebration and started commenting on Calum Scott's YouTube videos.

"This's our new song right now! #PHILLIESNATION"



"25 Phillies singing this in the locker room after beating the Cardinals brought me here. Go Phillies!"



"Love how this song randomly became the Phillies theme song lol"



"Phillies locker room was hype"



"Official song of The Philadelphia Phillies! #RedOctober"

But the Phillies aren't just one-hit wonders.

They also like to sing Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart" remake as part of their locker room playlist.

"I hope when we win a few games here in the NLDS, we'll have Philly playing 'Dancing on My Own' and 'Cold Heart' around the bars," Stubbs told MLB.com.