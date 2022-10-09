Fans excited for home playoff game as Phillies head to NLDS

Now that the Phillies took care of business in St. Louis, they'll have to take on their division foe in Atlanta.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans are fired up after the team advanced in the playoffs Saturday night. The win means Philadelphia will host a postseason baseball game for the first time in a decade.

"We did it. We done it. You know we won again. The Phillies are number one you see you always gonna win. Go Phillies!" sang Philadelphia sports super fan Monty G after the win.

He joined a packed crowd Saturday night that watched the game at Chickie's and Pete's. The Phillies swept the Cardinals in the Wild Card round. Some fans called it revenge for 2011, when the same club knocked the Phillies out of postseason.

"It's a bad weekend to be a Cardinal! Let's go!" one fair cheered.

Now that the Phillies took care of business in St. Louis, they'll have to take on their division foe in Atlanta.

"We're 8-11 against them this year. We've only lost by 3 runs in all 19 games, so I think we have a shot," said Joseph Ross from South Philadelphia.

Games one and two of the National League Divisional Series will be on the road.

"Phillies are red hot right now; they're sitting pretty. Now we got to go into Atlanta and beat them," said Ernie Cooper from West Oak Lane.

On Friday, the Phillies come home to Citizens Bank Park where the team can expect a sold out crowd. Fans who want to go will have to pay up; tickets currently online are starting around $200.

"I'm so glad that they're in the playoffs. It's awesome. I hope they go a long way and who knows, maybe we'll have a parade on Broad Street," said Sally Pooler from South Philadelphia.

If you ask Phillies fans, watching this team is priceless.

"They're going to the world series, what you mean?" said Marcus Boone from South Philadelphia.