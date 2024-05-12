At least 2 injured after shooting outside Concord Mall in Delaware: State police

According to police, a large crowd was gathered in that area at the time of the shooting.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after a shooting outside the Concord Mall in New Castle County left two people injured on Saturday.
It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. at the carnival in the mall's parking lot in Wilmington.
According to police, a large crowd was gathered in that area at the time of the shooting.
Troopers say at least two people, including a 17-year-old, were found shot at the scene.
Both were transported to Christiana Hospital in unknown condition.
No further details have been released on this incident.