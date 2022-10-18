MLB Postseason: Phillies fans heading out to San Diego and gearing up back home

"Just say a number I'm going out there, it doesn't matter. We need some red in that sea of yellow and brown," said Phillies fan Louis Priolo.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fever is red hot Monday night.

The Fightin' Phils will start their National League Championship Series against the Padres Tuesday night in San Diego.

Fans who are eager for another World Series win want to be there every step of the way.

"I would sell my left arm to go see them play," said Louis Priolo, from Berlin, New Jersey.

Priolo has his ticket to Wednesday's Phillies game in San Diego. He said there are plenty of flights out to Southern California, and he'll fly out at any cost.

Those staying local are getting their gear.

"It's always exciting when the home team is doing so well, so anything that I can do to support," said Shirley Gardiner, from Wynnewood.

Business is booming at C &M Sporting Goods in Havertown.

"If the team does well you can't keep it on the shelf," said Tom McCormack, owner of C &M Sporting Goods.

McCormack said lots of merchandise has been flying off the racks.

"Adult hoodies, got some throwback baby blues, and if you're not a red guy, you can go neutral color," said McCormack.

McCormack said he's trying to keep up with demand.

"There's still supply chain issues going. I have a great problem right now."

Many grandparents were out shopping to get their little ones geared up for spirit day at school.

"She and I used to sit on the sofa as a little baby and watch the Phillies, so this kind of is a memory for her," said Jerry Capaccio, from Havertown, who was buying a t-shirt for his granddaughter.

"This is the year... we haven't had this in a long time, so we're like yay it's about time," said Ladevia Canales, of Lansdowne.