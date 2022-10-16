Phillies fans still buzzing from first NLCS berth in over a decade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Red October continues in South Philadelphia as the Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday and fans couldn't be more excited.

"I am stoked baby! We're talking about the Fightins! The Fightins!" one fan yelled after Saturday's game.

The Phillies are going to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, for fans, that means more home playoff baseball in South Philadelphia.

"The Phillies are looking real good. There's a possibility we'll go all the way," said Jerome Baaks from Fairmount.

"I had such a good time at that game. It's so electric down there seeing the fans back out at the stadiums showing their support again," said John Fagley from South Philadelphia.

Fans lined up at the ballpark Sunday morning to get their championship series gear. They're hoping this won't be their last trip to the pro shop.

"They're going to the World Series," said Bill Godfrey from Pittman, New Jersey. "They've been hitting timely."

The bats have been buzzing. From the Rhys Hoskins three run shot and bat spike Friday night to JT Realmuto's inside the park home run Saturday, they are giving some team of destiny vibes.

"I grabbed NLCS shirts. I was texting with my brother who lives in San Diego. They're going down," said Diana Boyle from Aldan.

The Phillies will travel west for games one and two Tuesday and Wednesday. We're seeing game tickets for under $200 in San Diego. Plane tickets on the other hand look to be around $1,000.

"I love the Phils. Phils are going to be in the World Series brings memories back of 2008. Good year good year. Fightins are going to do it baby. Said!" said Joe Dolan from South Philadelphia.

If you want to be a part of the crowd that packs the stadium next weekend, tickets look to be starting around $350. Despite the price, you can guarantee the ballpark will be packed.