Phillies fans show off vintage World Series tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tickets to the World Series might be thousands of dollars in 2022, but that was certainly not the case in years past.

In 1980, Joe Boyle from Havertown paid $15 for this ticket to the World Series in the then Veterans Stadium. That year, the Phillies defeated the Royals in six games to secure their first World Series championship in franchise history.

In the photo they shared, we see Joe and Donna Boyle, Bill and Rosemary Zwaan and August and Terry Gregory.

They tell us they're bringing this level of excitement to this World Series.

Tom Constan from Garnet Valley showed us a ticket from the 1964 World Series, which was supposed to be held at Connie Mack Stadium in North Philadelphia.

The ticket was just $8, but that's not what makes this ticket unique.

You see, they were printed because everyone believed the Phillies were heading to the World Series.

More than 90,000 tickets were sold in a matter of hours. But then, the Phillies lost 10 straight games and never made it to the World Series.

Constan holds onto the ticket, to remember what it takes to keep the faith in the team you love.

"Each loss that season took a little bit of my heart with them," Constan says. "I was 17 at the time and a diehard Phillies fan. My friend Jim had these tickets, and he gave one to me as a remembrance of what could have been."